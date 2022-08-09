Nikopol was rocked by overnight blasts as Russian troops targeted sites in Dnipro region, said local governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Telegram.

A massive barrage of Grad missiles was fired by Russians at communities in Nikopol and Synelnikovo.

‘At night, Nikopol was three times fired at with Grad [missiles]. The city got hit with 120 shells. Several houses were damaged,’ wrote Reznichenko.

The attack also hit the premises of three local companies, leaving their workshops and offices shattered. One worker ended up in hospital – ‘a 46-year-old man has been hospitalized with a fracture’.

There are reports of damage n Velykomykhailivka in Synelnkovo community, but no word of casualties.