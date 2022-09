The communities of Marganets, Nikopol, and Chervonogorivka were pummeled with Grad missiles overnight on Tuesday, said Dnipro governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

According to reports, Russian troops launched some 100 missiles.

There was no immediate word of casualities, said the governor, adding that emergency teams are now working to assess the scale of damage at the targeted sites.

Reznichenko claimed the rest of region, luckily, saw no attacks or emergencies on Tuesday.