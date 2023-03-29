British adventurer, writer, TV presenter and businessman Bear Grylls has become the ambassador of the fundraising platform United24.

As reported by United24, Bear Grylls is the first representative of the United Kingdom who joined the fundraising platform.

He will be engaged in the promotion of the reconstruction projects.

Grylls has been supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. His educational company BecomingX, together with Amazon and Accenture, is developing the BecomingX Ukraine educational platform for Ukrainians.

In December 2022, the traveler visited Ukraine, where he had a meeting with president Zelensky and filmed ‘War Zone: Bear Grylls meets President Zelenskyy’.