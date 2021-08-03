On August 3, Belarusian citizen Vitaliy Shyshov, who had disappeared the day before, was found hanged in one of Kyiv’s parks. He was the head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine.

According to the National police, Shyshov’s body was found near his place of residence. The police initiated criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder).

‘We will check all versions, including the version of the murder disguised as suicide’, the police statement says.

Earlier, the Telegram channel of the Belarusian House in Ukraine reported that the head of their public organization had disappeared in Kyiv.

‘It is impossible to contact Shyshov now. He is no longer in touch. We are searching the area where he usually goes jogging, but have not found any traces of Vitaliy yet.’

The Belarusian House in Ukraine is a non-profit public organization that provides assistance to Belarusian citizens who have fled to Ukraine.

According to the Belarusian service of Radio Free Europe, this organization is connected with Serhiy Korotkykh, a native of Belarus, who was a member of ‘Azov’ battalion in Donbas and received Ukrainian citizenship.