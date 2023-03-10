Belgium has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

‘Historic vote in the House of Representatives of Belgium: one more state has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people. I thank Belgium for this important decision for every Ukrainian, for this deeply symbolic step today’, president Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

The Holodomor was organized by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933. Ukrainian peasants were deprived of grain and other food supplies and were dying of hunger. According to different estimates, 2.6–5 million Ukrainians died during the genocide.

In December, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.