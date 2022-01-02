In a phone call Sunday, Joe Biden told Volodymyr Zelensky the US and its allies ‘will respond decisively if Russia further invades’.

The official US statement says ‘the leaders expressed support for diplomatic efforts, starting next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’.

President Biden underscored the commitment of the United States to the principle of ‘nothing about you without you’ and reaffirmed the USA commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format.

Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, stressed in his tweet the conversation with Joe Biden underscored ‘the special nature of our relations’ and added they discussed ‘joint actions of Ukraine, United States and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization’.