The biggest Ukraine’s media company that boasts several leading Ukrainian TV channels and online news platforms said on Friday it has started to lay-off its furloughed staff after its owner, Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, announced he was handing his media assets to Ukraine’s government to avoid curbs of the anti-oligarch law made effective on July 1.

In his comments for Suspinle news outlet, media company executive Yevhen Bondarenko said the company will have to lay off 20 per cent of its personnel. The furloughed workers who are set to get a pink slip will be paid 3 months’ salary while the rest of the personnel appears to remain in limbo as there is no decision about what the government may do next with the media asset that suddenly dropped in its lap.

The state media regulator hasn’t revoked the broadcasting licenses of Akhmetov’s TV channel, which means they will keep work as part of Ukraine’s national telemaraphon launched soon after the Russian invasion.

‘Now we are expectinga a decision on the licenses. Until then we will work for the telemaraphon. The workers are paid their salaries and will continue their work,’ said Bondarenko.