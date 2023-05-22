During the night, due to the Russian shelling, the last 750 kV Dniprovska high-voltage transmission line, from which the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is powered, was disconnected.

As reported by the Ukrainian Energoatom nuclear energy operator, the disconnection took place at 5:26 am.

After the loss of the external power, all diesel generators of the nuclear power plant were turned on automatically, and the fuel supply is enough for ten days. Power supply is vital to ensure the operation of the cooling pump for the nuclear material of the power units.

Energoatom added this has been the seventh blackout since the power plant was occupied by Russian troops.

If the station’s external power supply is not restored within ten days, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world is possible.

‘Currently, the actions of the entire international community are urgently needed in order to remove Russian terrorist groups from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, transfer it to the full control of a competent legitimate operator – Ukrainian Energoatom, and restore the conditions for preserving the nuclear, radiation and physical safety of the nuclear facility’, the statement says.