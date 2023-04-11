Ukrainian artists Hanna Ivanenko and Zhenia Polosina created a documentary comic ‘Blackout’ dedicated to ‘the darkest winter in the history of Ukraine’.

The works of the artists were published in international media, including The New Yorker, Deutsche Welle and Financial Times. Hanna Ivanenko and Zhenia Polosina also illustrated several Ukrainian books, Vogue reports.

‘Blackout’ is a kind of documentation and chronicle of the experience that Ukrainians had last winter. At the same time, the book is a dedication to the courage of Ukrainians.

The book will be published in a limited edition in two versions, Ukrainian and English.