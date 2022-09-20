Russian troops ‘were shooting tirelessly’ in occupied Melitopol early morning Tuesday after the city was rocked by two powerful blasts, said exiled city mayor Ivan Fedorov.

City residents reported a billowing black smoke ‘near the city grain storage site’. Soon the video emerged verifying the reported blasts,

though the details are still scarce.

Earlier, the exiled Ukrainian mayor said about the growing signs of resistance in the city where locals are ‘in an explosive way let the occupiers know they are now welcome there’.

The acts of resistance appear to be intensifying amid the news of Russia’s plan to hold a sham referendum to snatch up Zaporizhzhya.