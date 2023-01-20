On January 19, Russian invaders hit a number of towns in Kharkiv region. Because of the criminal actions of Russians, a number of objects were damaged, including a boarding school.

According to governor Oleh Synehubov, Russia continues artillery strikes targeting the areas of the region bordering to Russia.

The towns of Tymofiivka, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Dvorichna, Kupiansk and other towns with mortars, artillery and rocket launchers.

In Kupiansk district, the towns of Kupiansk and Dvorichna came under fire. 5 private houses and farm buildings were damaged. The occupiers also hit the premises of a boarding school with S-300 missiles.

In Vovchansk, Russian strikes targeted two nine-story apartment buildings.