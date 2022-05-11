On May 10, Russian invaders shelled the boarding school in Hirske, Luhansk region.

Region governor Serhii Haidai reports that within the last 24 hours, there have been 15 artillery shellings of residential areas and infrastructure objects in Luhansk region.

The governor stated that Russian strikes damaged the main gas pipeline in Severodonetsk, leaving the city without gas and electricity supply.

He also reported destroyed residential and infrastructure buildings in Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk and Vrubivka.