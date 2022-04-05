Three murdered civilians have been found near Konotop, following the Russian pullback from Sumy region, said governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi in a post on social media Tuesday.

As Ukrainian forces are reclaiming the cities north of Ukraine’s capital, they are documenting new evidence of war crimes in the places that suffered occupation of Russian troops.

The governor warned people against going into wooded areas and be aleart on the roadways as there still can be strayed Russian soldiers in the area.

‘The Russian army doesn’t collect the dead bodies of their troops and leaves some who are still alive.’

Local officials found bodies of three tortured locals near Konotop, but the death toll can be much higher, added Zhyvytskyi