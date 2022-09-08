An exploded booby trap left 4 people critically wounded at Illyich Steel and Iron Works in occupied Mariupol, said exiled city official Petro Andrushchenko on Telegram.

The people were reportedly sent to the plant site to sort out the rubble but were never told the Russian-led officials failed to clear the mines there. ‘As a result, people were hurt for the mine. The blast was so strong the whole city heard it,’ wrote Andrushchenko.

The workers are now in critical condition and the severity of their wounds and shortages of blood supples may prove it harder for them to survive.

‘Anger. Sheer anger. Mariupol people, draw your conclusions. Your lives don’t matter for the occupiers and collaborators. This is why you have been used as [live] mine detectors. Don’t trust. Evacuate. As long as it’s not late’, added the Ukrainian official.