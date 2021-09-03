During his visit to the USA, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received as a present the book ‘Mild traumatic brain injury’.

Democratic Party member Marcy Kaptur presented the book to Zelensky during his meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian caucus in the US Congress.

Демократка Марсі Каптур презентувала Володимиру Олександровичу посібник "Легка черепно-мозкова травма". У військово-медичному посібнику американьскі лікарі діляться досвідом у лікуванні черепно-мозкової травми. Книжку присвячено військовим, які захищають життя українців.

The book ‘Mild traumatic brain injury’ is a guide to the treatment of post-concussion syndrome translated into Ukrainian. The book was published at the expense of the American-Ukrainian Medical Foundation.