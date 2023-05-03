Ukrainian creative agency Bickerstaff.734 created a 50-kilogram book ‘Crime without Punishment’ about the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, in particular about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russian invaders.

The Bickerstaff.734 agency developed the book together with the Ukrainian Leadership Academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

‘How to express in words the pain, horror and righteous anger of Ukrainian mothers whose children were kidnapped by the Russian invaders? 6,000 children… It is probably impossible. However, if to try, it will turn out to be a 50-kilogram book with 6,000 pages. And it can be called ‘Crime without punishment’, the agency wrote on Instagram.

The agency noted that the book does not describe all the crimes of the Russian Federation, and it is still being written. Meanwhile, the representatives of the Ukrainian youth are going to present this book to the NATO, the European Parliament and the Council of Europe. It will also be presented to other organizations in Poland, Germany, France, Belgium and Austria.