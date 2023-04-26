The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reported that the ‘Books without Borders’ project has already been implemented in 37 countries. In total, there are already 44,000 books on 170 bookshelves.

According to Olena Zelenska, due to the Russian invasion, Ukrainian books are suffering in the same way as people. To demonstrate this to the world, furniture and things from destroyed by Russians Ukrainian libraries were presented at the London Book Fair, which took place recently in Great Britain.

The project allows acquainting the world with Ukraine and its literature through Ukrainian bookshelves.

Recently, Ukrainian bookshelves were presented in Armenia, Indonesia, Hungary, Slovenia and Cyprus.