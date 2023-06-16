On Friday, photo exhibition ‘Border Guards: family and war’ was opened in the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The purpose of the event is to draw attention to issues of ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, establishing parity between women and men, overcoming stereotypes in the society, to stress courage and bravery of border guards in repelling Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

The photo project features border guards-mothers and border guards-fathers who perform tasks in the areas of hostilities, including those who were in Russian captivity, while their children are forced to live apart from them for a long time in safer regions of Ukraine.

The exhibition is displayed in Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Odesa and Kyiv. It is planned to display it in all regions of Ukraine and at the sites of international organizations and events.

The photo project was implemented on the initiative of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine within the framework of cooperation and with the support of the public organization ‘Information and Consultative Women’s Center’.