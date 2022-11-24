Kyiv city council made British former PM Boris Johnson the Honorary Citizen of Kyiv.

‘Kyiv city council approved the decision to confer the title of the Honorary Citizen of Kyiv on Boris Johnson, a great friend of Ukraine. Boris repeatedly visited the Ukrainian capital – both in peace and in the most dramatic time of our struggle against the Russian aggressors’, mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote.

The mayor is convinced that Boris Johnson will continue to do everything possible to ensure that Great Britain and world leaders provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine.

‘Thank you for the support! We are waiting for you in Kyiv again to present this honorable award!’ Klitschko concluded.

Council member Maryna Poroshenko noted that conferring the title was initiated by the European Solidarity party.

‘We are grateful to him for his support during the most difficult days of independent Ukraine and will always be happy to welcome him to our heroic capital’, she said.