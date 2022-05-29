After the beginning of Russian invasion, Borodyanka was occupied by Russian troops for about a month and was liberated on April 1.

During the occupation, Borodyanka, as other Ukrainian towns in the area, experienced Russian war crimes, killings and torture of civilians, destruction of the residential areas and infrastructure objects.

Now, as the town is returning to its regular life, ‘Bukvy’ photo reporter visited Borodyanka to document the restoration.

The small town of Borodyanka was almost completely ruined. Russian airstrikes and artillery shelling destroyed many apartment blocks.

There are not many people in the town now. We saw a big number of people only near the church where the humanitarian aid is delivered. Most of the small stores are still closed.