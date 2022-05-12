Ukrainian military Valeria Karpylenko and Andrii got married in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Three days after the marriage, Andrii died.

Ukraine’s National Guard press service told a war love story from the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

The engagement of Valeria and Andrii Karpylenko took place in the besieged Mariupol after the beginning of Russian invasion.

They got married on May 5 with their wedding accompanied by Russian shelling and explosions.

‘Still it was such a happy day’, Valeria says.

On their wedding day, Andrii made foil wedding rings for himself and Valeria.

Andrii died three days after the wedding defending Azovstal and Ukraine.

‘You were my husband for three days only. And you are my love for all the eternity. My dear, my caring, my courageous… You were and are the best. I am left with your last name, your loving family and memories of a happy time together’, Valeria wrote.