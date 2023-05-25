On May 25, the House of Commons of the British Parliament unanimously recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The author of the document, MP Pauline Lethem, sees in this decision a message to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, against the background of a full-scale war against Ukraine.

She stressed that the famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933 was artificial, caused by taking crops and grain from Ukrainian peasants.

The British MP drew parallels with the events of today, when Russia steals Ukrainian grain from the occupied Ukrainian territories.

She said that the Soviet Union killed millions of Ukrainians, introducing famine and forced relocation, reminiscent of today’s events in Ukraine. Stalin in the 1930s, like Putin today, wanted to destroy the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian identity.

The Holodomor was organized by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933. Ukrainian peasants were deprived of grain and other food supplies and were dying of hunger. According to different estimates, 2.6–5 million Ukrainians died during the genocide.

In December 2022, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.