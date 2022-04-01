Bucha city mayor Anatolii Fedoruk reports that the city has been liberated from Russian occupiers.

Bucha, a small town near Kyiv, saw terrible fighting and ruination in the first days of Russia’s war against Ukraine, as the invading troops sought to block and seize Kyiv.

Today, the Ukrainian Armed Forces took full control of the city and restored Ukrainian authority.

‘March 31 will enter the history of our town as the day of liberation from Russian occupiers. This is a great victory of our Armed Forces’, the mayor said.

Few weeks ago, president Zelensky gave Bucha an honorable title ‘hero-city’ for its struggle and resistance to the Russian aggression.