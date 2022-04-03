After a small town of Bucha near Kyiv had been liberated from Russians, hundreds of killed civilians, including women and children, were found on city streets.

Russian invaders committed war crimes, which seemed to be impossible in the 21st century.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed on Twitter the massacre in Bucha was deliberate.

The minister wrote, ‘Bucha massacre was deliberate. Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We must stop them and kick them out. I demand new devastating G7 sanctions NOW:

-Oil, gas, coal embargo

-Close all ports to Russian vessels and goods

-Disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT’