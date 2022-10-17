Despite Russian attacks that use Iran-made kamikaze drones, the Iranian embassy still, reportedly, operates in the capital of Ukraine.

Officially, Tehran denies the transfer of the UAVs to Russia, so ‘Bukvy’ reporter visited the Iranian embassy to check if it really continues its work.

The reporter noticed a car driving into the courtyard of the Iranian embassy. However, the employee refused to comment and hurriedly tried to get inside, calling someone on the phone.

According to the embassy guards, it is useless to hope for comments. Allegedly, only service employees remained in the building, and all those who had diplomatic status has not appeared for a long time and may have left Ukraine.

The security guards also said that they personally saw an Iranian drone flying over the city center.

It should be noted that back in September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to revoke the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador to Ukraine, as well as to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv.