According to ‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator, as of January 20, the electricity deficit in Ukraine has slightly decreased.

At the same time, electricity consumption is expected to be higher today than yesterday.

The electricity production increased due to the completion of the repair at one of the thermal power plants and a slight increase in generation at other plants. The capacity deficit has decreased, but still remains significant. During the evening consumption peak, the generation can cover a little more than 3/4 of the needed amount.

The power shortage is due to a series of Russian missile and UAV attacks on the energy system of Ukraine. The last Russian attack on January 14 caused significant damage to several units of thermal power plants.

Electricity consumption limits have been established for all regions. In case of exceeding the limits, emergency shutdowns will be introduced.