A Russian official appointed as the head of the Ukrainian city Berdiansk has been injured after his car was blown up in the city center, – says the mayor’s office.

The incident happened near the building of the civil-military administration. Artem Bardin is said to be in hospital in a severe condition.

Three other cars were damaged in the blast though nobody was hurt.

Artem Bardin became ‘the military commander’ of Berdiansk after the city’s occupation by the Russian forces. The BBC earlier informed about his order dated April, 21 to appoint the deputy mayor.