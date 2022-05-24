Ukraine’s army Operational Command ‘South’ reports that they have found cars with dead bodies of shot civilians in the areas of Mykolaiv region liberated from Russian troops.

The civilians were allegedly killed by Russian invaders while they were trying to leave the occupied territories of Kherson region.

Among the killed civilians, there were two children.

‘During the advance of our units in Mykolaiv region towards Kherson region, several civilian cars with shot bodies of people were found. When locals tried to evacuate, the occupiers first indicated to them as a permitted route the mined area, and shot the survivors after the landmine explosion. Among the dead, there are two children of primary school age’, the statement says.