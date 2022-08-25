Groups of collaborators are going door-to-door in occupied Mariupol in a bid to get figures for the city population census ahead of a planned Russian-led referendum, said Ukraine’s intelligence main directorate, adding the city officials privately admit the remaining city residents wince at the idea of the referendum and don’t plan to go to vote in it.

The census teams are telling people they need to take a look at the id to sort out the energy and gas supply issues. Off-the-record, they say the most people avoid giving clear answers about their vote plans.

According to rough estimates, about 5-7% of people are definitely ready to go to vote while the rest, it is predominantly 45-70 age group, feel sour about Russia and Russian-led city officials.