On the eve of the International Children’s Day, president Volodymyr Zelensky opened the Center for the Protection of Children’s Rights. The head of state got acquainted with the plan for the return of children within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA project.

It is planned that the center will counteract Russian crimes against Ukrainian children.

During the opening of the center, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the Bring Kids Back UA action plan. The authorities, foreign governments and international organizations will join their efforts to return to Ukraine the children deported by Russia.

‘The beginning is definitely positive…. The idea is in the name of the program: Bring Kids Back UA. I sincerely wish us to return all the children home, to Ukraine… We want to return the children to Ukraine, and as soon as possible, while they are still children’, the president said.

Bring Kids Back UA project was launched in May to unite the world for the return home children illegally deported by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.