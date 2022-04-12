As reported by Azov regiment, Russian troops allegedly used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

At about 10 pm Monday, Azov regiment informed that Russian military used unknown substance that caused respiratory problems. The chemical substance was reportedly dropped from the drone.

In a video address, Azov commander Andriy Biletskyi said the poisonous substance was used in Azovstal plant area and affected at least three Ukrainian soldiers, causing respiratory and vestibullocerebellar issues.

Biletskyi stressed that Russians used unconventional weapons because they are not able to defeat Ukrainian forces in combat.

Хімічна атака по Маріуполю означає тільки одне: росіяни не можуть взяти Маріуполь та українських захисників. Їм нічого не залишається, як використовувати невибіркову заборонену зброю.

Що б там не було – Маріуполь переможе! Азов переможе! Україна переможе! Слава Україні! pic.twitter.com/EYma8QI2C8 — Андрій Білецький (@AndrijBilec) April 11, 2022

It should be noted that earlier in the day on April 11, Russian-backed separatists suggested using chemical weapons in Mariupol to overcome the resistance of the Ukrainian army.