‘Bukvy’ reporters have visited the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv region, which had been occupied by Russian troops for a month.

Russian occupation left the village with a lot of munitions and explosives as well as propaganda materials aimed to influence both invading soldiers and local population.

82-mm mortar munitions, some of which are eaten away with rust, and looted potatoes.

Artillery munitions and boxes for them.

Piles of stolen footwear and other looted things.

The invaders were fleeing so fast that left a water tank.

The documents name ‘Ukraine’ as the destination of Russian soldiers, so they knew very well where they were going.

This burned down army truck will never be used again.