Chernobyl nuclear plant was captured by Russian troops in the first days of the invasion. The personnel of the plant is still held hostage there.

The mayor of Slavutych, which is the closest to plant city, Yuri Fomichev reported this on TV.

The employees of the plant have been working for 10 days in a row. The staff divided into two groups, which perform their duties in turn. However, they are already exhausted both physically and morally, says the mayor.

The Chernobyl personnel have limited stocks of food and medicine, Fomichev notes. He also said that the seizure of a nuclear power plant is an act terrorism, with no such precedents in the world history.

The city of Slavutych was built after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Today, a significant part of the city’s population are Chernobyl nuclear plant employees, their families and the liquidators of the 1986 disaster.