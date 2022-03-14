Ukrainian nuclear regulator ‘Energoatom’ made a statement that the staff of Chernobyl nuclear plant are completely exhausted after three weeks of constant operation and cannot perform their duties anymore.

211 plant employees started their shift before the beginning of the Russian invasion and were made to continue operation after the plant had been captured by Russian troops in the first days of the war.

The statement claims that physical and moral condition of the employees does not allow proper performing of their duties anymore.