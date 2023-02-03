The head of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s office Oleg Kiper went abroad for the New Year and Christmas holidays, where he spent his 10-day vacation.

As reported by Skhemy media outlet, 42-year-old Oleg Kiper left Ukraine on December 29, 2022 through the Polish border and returned on January 8, 2023.

In a comment to journalists, the prosecutor confirmed that he went for a vacation. Oleg Kiper mentioned ‘family circumstances’ as the reason for going abroad. However, as the prosecutor himself noted, for ‘security reasons’, he refused to name the country where he spent his vacation because ‘his wife changed her Russian citizenship to Ukrainian in the summer’.

At the same time, the Skhemy journalists established that the official authorities of the Russian Federation consider the Russian passport of the wife of the prosecutor, Iryna Kiper, valid.

When asked by the journalists, Kiper only replied that ‘these issues were handled by the Migration Service of Ukraine’.

The prosecutor also told journalists that during the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, he went abroad twice for private purposes. In particular, he went to Vienna in August 2022. According to him, the trip was for the purpose of treatment. In confirmation of his words, he provided a receipt for payment of medical services in one of Vienna’s private clinics in the amount of 1.5 thousand euros.