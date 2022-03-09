Ukrainian MP Iryna Herashchenko informed on social media that a six-year-old girl died of dehydration under the ruins of a house destroyed by Russian shelling, which also killed girl’s mother.

‘My heart is full of pain and hatred for the [Russian] Nazis who block our dear Mariupol’, the city mayor said in a statement.

He added that the story of this girl is just one of many tragic stories happening now in the besieged Mariupol.

The city is now experiencing a humanitarian disaster with disrupted supply of medicines, food, water, electricity and heating.

Russian army hinders all attempts to bring the necessities to Mariupol.