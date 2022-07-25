Dnipro governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported a slew of overnight Russian assaults that hit the communities in Nikopol, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

The aggressors used multiple rocket launchers to assault Nikopol community- at least 40 missiles hit Marganets and Myrove communities, damaging 6 houses and a gas pipeline.

The assault wounded a 10-year-old girl.

Two more rockets struck an agricultural facility in Lubymivka community, causing a fire in two storage hangars. The fire was extinguished with no victims reported.

Meanwhile, one more attack take place in Zelenodolsk where Russian forces used artillery. There were no immediate reports of damage and casualties.