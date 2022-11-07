A new interactive graffiti has appeared in the very center of Kyiv in Khreschatyk Street.

The imagination of an unknown artist turned an anti-tank obstacle into a children’s swing, showing that Ukrainian children have to live now in the conditions of war.

According to the official statistics, 1,257 have fallen victims of the full-fledged Russian invasion since February 24.

As of November 6, 430 have been killed and 827 wounded. These numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

In addition, 10,750 Ukrainian children have been forcibly relocated to Russia from the temporarily occupied areas.

The graffiti stresses that the new generation of Ukrainian children is growing up in the environment of Russian missile attacks, artillery and air strikes.