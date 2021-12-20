Zelensky's officials face uncomfortable questions after children who were part of the opening ceremony of Christmas site are seen wearing branded scarves of a sports betting site.

Zelensky’s office seems to think nothing much of endorsing gambling operator at a public event, and, which makes things even worse, having children promote the gambling business.

The incident happened at the opening ceremony of the Christmas holiday ground in Bankova street near the president’s residence.

The event photos feature four little girls wearing branded scarves of the ‘Parimatch’ sports betting site.

It is unclear if the use of branded merchandise was authorized, yet the incident comes as a clear violation of the advertising code that bars using persons under the age of 21 in gambling advertising.

The law of Ukraine ‘On state regulation of gambling activities’ refers to sports betting as a kind of gambling.

According to this law, the children’s photos on the president’s website is a gambling advertisement, which uses persons under the age of 21.