The Prosecutor General office reports that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 450 Ukrainian children have been killed and 868 wounded.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The report stresses that the numbers are not final as it is now impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian artillery fire and air strikes have damaged 3,126 educational facilities, 337 of which have been completely ruined.