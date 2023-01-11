On January 10, during the shelling of Kherson, Russian troops targeted Kherson Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital.

According to region governor Yaroslav Yanushevych, yesterday evening, Russian troops attacked Kherson children hospital. Enemy shells hit the facility where newborn children are being cared for.

The governor reported damage to the hospital building for the newborn babies.

In addition, the clinic of the medical institution was also damaged, with a number of windows broken as a result of the shelling.

‘Fortunately, no one was hurt in this Russian attack’, the governor concluded.