382 children have been killed and 741 wounded since the war outbreak in Ukraine, – informs the General Prosecutor’s Office.

1123 Ukrainian children are deemed to have become the victims of the full-scale Russian invasion.

These numbers are not final as all those affected by the aggression are still to be identified in the zones of combat actions, on the occupied and liberated territories.

Most casualties among children have been registered in the following regions: Donetsk – 389, Kharkiv – 204, Kyiv – 116, Mykolaiv – 71, Chernihiv – 68, Luhansk – 61, Kherson – 55, Zaporizhzhya – 46, and Dnipropetrovsk – 26.

On September 5 a teenage boy, aged 17, was injured as the result of the rocket fire in Bahmut, Donetsk oblast.

The Russian shells and rocket strikes damaged 2328 educational establishments in Ukraine, 289 of which were completely destroyed.