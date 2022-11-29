On November 22-24, the International Atomic Energy Agency mission inspected Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The IAEA representatives visited radioactive waste disposal sites and other facilities, Ukraine’s nuclear regulator said in a statement.

The mission talked with the staff and inspected the equipment and working conditions.

It is also reported that the mission was at Chornobyl NPP during the latest Russian missile attack and witnessed the outage of the power plant facilities after the strikes, which targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.