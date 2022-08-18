Chernobyl nuclear power plant can return to work with radioactive waste, as reported by its management. The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine renewed most of the licenses for this activity.

The licenses were suspended after the Russian occupation of the nuclear plant premises in February-March 2022.

The validity of the license was renewed after the submission of all required documents to the State Inspectorate. They confirm the ability of the Chernobyl NPP to comply with the conditions of safe operation. Therefore, the activity was resumed after the liberation of the territory of the exclusion zone from the Russian occupiers.

The decision was made after an expert assessment of the qualified personnel, material and other resources, and compliance with nuclear security norms.