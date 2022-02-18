As the chair of the association of Chornobyl tour operators Yaroslav Yemelianenko informed, the Chornobyl zone will not see tourists for uncertain term starting today.

The announced official reason for closing is ‘technical issues’, but Yemelianenko also names the threat of Russian invasion as a possible explanation for this.

‘Under these conditions, we understand the concern for the safety of Ukrainians and foreign guests. But taking into account the fact that modern technologies allow real-time tracking of troops movement and reacting to it quickly, we hope that the ban on visiting the Chernobyl zone will soon be canceled’, he said.