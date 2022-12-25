Ukrainian Christmas carols and folksongs were heard in Kyiv metro on December 25. The event was organized by ‘Kyivska Koliada’ community.

Christmas is considered one of the biggest celebrations for Christians. Christmas carols, which glorify the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem and call for prosperity for the coming year, are an important part of the traditional celebrations.

The history of carols, as a ritual song of the winter cycle, dates back to ancient times.

Caroling is an ancient custom of winter processions with the performance of songs and greetings. A group of men, unmarried youth, and children enter the yard of each house, praise the owners, wishing them health, happiness, a generous harvest, prosperity, for which they receive a reward.

Today, the performance of Ukrainian Christmas carols helps to preserve the folk traditions and culture.