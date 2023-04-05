In the past day, Russian invaders hit 13 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

The local police reported that the enemy hit Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Hirnyk, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Ukrainsk, Mykolaivka, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Karlivka, Lastochkyne and Pleshchiivka.

With the use of the aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars, Russian troops destroyed and damaged 37 civilian objects, including 32 house, hospitals, and a school.

Russian attacks caused new civilian casualties. As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1454 civilians have been killed and 3350 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.