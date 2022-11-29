On November 29, Russian troops hit with a rocket strike the town of Lyman, Donetsk region.

Top president’s official Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported one local killed and three wounded.

The enemy used Grad multiple launch rocket systems targeting the residential areas of Lyman.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,230 region residents have been killed and 2,647 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.