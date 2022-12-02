Russia continues artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

During the day, the enemy launched 23 attacks that hit 13 towns and villages in the region, the police report.

The strikes caused civilian casualties and destroyed 25 civilian objects, including 10 residential houses, a school, an energy facility and an industrial enterprise.

Russian troops used heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Within the ongoing evacuation efforts, 78 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,235 civilians have been killed and 2,671 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied areas.