In the past day, Russian invaders hit 11 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, Russia hit Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Druzhkivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Novobakhmutivka, Stepanivka, Novokalynove and Solovyove.

Using aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and mortars, Russian troops destroyed and damaged 11 civilian objects, including 7 apartment buildings, a kindergarten and power supply line.

Russian attacks caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1437 civilians have been killed and 3307 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.